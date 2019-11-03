LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,939,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,461,000 after buying an additional 59,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,740,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 243,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 935,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.75. 365,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.76. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

