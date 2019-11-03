LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.61. 2,234,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,701. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

