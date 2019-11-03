LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,236,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,574. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $86.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

