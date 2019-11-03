LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.94 million.

Shares of LTC traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $50.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,770. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

In other news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,664,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $42.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

