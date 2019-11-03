Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 89,712 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 84.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,712 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 72,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.62. 799,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,496. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31.

