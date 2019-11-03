Lutz Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.31. The stock had a trading volume of 341,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $129.51 and a 52 week high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

