Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 190,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Luxfer news, Director Richard J. Hipple purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alok Maskara purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,576.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $32,943,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 165,327 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 14.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 384,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after buying an additional 47,982 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $4,918,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at $2,901,000.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.07. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 0.75%. Analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

