Lympo Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Lympo token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Kucoin, HADAX and IDEX. During the last week, Lympo has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $175,136.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,989 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Ethfinex, Fatbtc, HADAX, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

