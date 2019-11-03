Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $114.00

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:MPO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 114 ($1.49), with a volume of 11673 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223 ($2.91).

The firm has a market cap of $70.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.23.

About Macau Property Opportunities Fund (LON:MPO)

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closedend investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.