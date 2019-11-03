MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on MAG Silver from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.17.

MAG Silver stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 433,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,518. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 9,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Signition LP increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signition LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

