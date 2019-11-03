Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Magellan Health updated its FY19 guidance to $3.35-4.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.05. 572,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.24.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MGLN. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

