Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s 4th Largest Position

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises about 1.8% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.17% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $25,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.42.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.68. 698,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,987. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.29%.

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

