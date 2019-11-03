Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.14.

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,987. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $54.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.42.

In other news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

