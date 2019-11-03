ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.14.

Shares of NYSE MAN traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. 335,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,405. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08.

ManpowerGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ManpowerGroup news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 2,198 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $202,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 14,871 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $1,256,302.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,228 shares in the company, valued at $610,621.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,108 shares of company stock worth $2,445,572. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,645,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,108,000 after purchasing an additional 201,806 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,131,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,908,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,616,000 after purchasing an additional 36,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,009,000 after purchasing an additional 563,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 973,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,020,000 after purchasing an additional 184,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

