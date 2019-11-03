MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Downgraded by Longbow Research

Longbow Research lowered shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

HZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley set a $23.00 target price on shares of MarineMax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Craig Hallum cut shares of MarineMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut shares of MarineMax from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MarineMax from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MarineMax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. 270,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $422.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.87.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dean S. Woodman sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $147,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,100 shares in the company, valued at $444,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MarineMax by 229.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $143,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in MarineMax by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MarineMax during the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in MarineMax during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.