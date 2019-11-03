Mark Krouse Sells 500 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) VP Mark Krouse sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $54,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $108.65 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,325 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,149,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 293,293 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.