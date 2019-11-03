MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Declares Dividend of $0.51

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous dividend of $0.20.

MKTX opened at $366.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.16. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $199.04 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at $365,560,247.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $358.49 per share, with a total value of $358,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543 over the last ninety days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

