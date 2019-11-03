MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $366.14 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $199.04 and a 52 week high of $421.45. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.16.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 30.89% and a net margin of 40.58%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on MarketAxess from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Argus initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on MarketAxess from $347.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.67.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $955,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,064 shares in the company, valued at $18,433,902.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,560,247.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $8,359,543. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.