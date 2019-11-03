Masco Corp Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Masco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MAS. Buckingham Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

NYSE MAS opened at $46.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,267.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 111.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 94.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

