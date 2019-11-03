MassGrid 1-Day Volume Tops $64.00 (MGD)

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $64.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MassGrid coin can now be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC, ChaoEX and CoinEx. During the last week, MassGrid has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,181.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.01980357 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.84 or 0.03128569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00632025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00691987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00053399 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00404565 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010912 BTC.

About MassGrid

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 136,617,116 coins and its circulating supply is 75,156,014 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com. MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid.

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MassGrid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

