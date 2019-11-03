MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues Earnings Results

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. MasTec updated its Q4 guidance to approx $1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,669. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. MasTec has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.35.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of MasTec to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.46.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,983,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

