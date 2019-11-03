Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 2.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.82, for a total transaction of $1,974,646.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,969,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,315,979,639.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,204 shares of company stock worth $30,207,689. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.33.

Mastercard stock opened at $279.05 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $293.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.54 and its 200-day moving average is $266.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

