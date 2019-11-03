Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 5.6% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.33.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total value of $2,077,896.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,842,614,949.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,204 shares of company stock worth $30,207,689. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,786,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,491. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.39. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $293.69. The stock has a market cap of $280.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

