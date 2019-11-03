Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Short Interest Update

Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,800 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 504,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other Matrix Service news, COO Joseph F. Montalbano sold 10,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $209,199.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,836.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 53.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Matrix Service by 16.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $729,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $105,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. Matrix Service has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $398.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.60 million. Matrix Service had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

