Matt Maddox Sells 25,000 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total transaction of $3,061,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,858,394.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matt Maddox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $2,756,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $2,932,500.00.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $123.19 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $151.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,853,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,221,733,000 after purchasing an additional 91,299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,857,209 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,098,205,000 after acquiring an additional 801,270 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,487,638 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $432,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,251 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,096,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $135,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 641,890 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $79,588,000 after acquiring an additional 36,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

