Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading 6.4% Higher

Maxar Technologies Ltd (TSE:MAXR) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.23 and last traded at C$11.88, 549,716 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 624,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.76. The company has a market capitalization of $701.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.73.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.