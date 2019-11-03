MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MXL has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.83.

MXL traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 295,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.71. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.26.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $51,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,543.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,175 shares of company stock worth $998,488 and sold 102,400 shares worth $2,152,793. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 56.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.