Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Trading Up 18.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) was up 18.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.12, approximately 199,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 82,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Specifically, Chairman Robert D. Kamphuis bought 15,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $181,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Fisher bought 7,500 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $600,400 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $128.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,978,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,024,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,570,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

