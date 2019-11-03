Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Grows Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Robert Half International by 79.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Robert Half International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

RHI opened at $58.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.05.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

