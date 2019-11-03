Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 10,282 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,067 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,282 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,590 shares of the airline’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 14,353 shares of the airline’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth $16,305,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $492,670. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAL. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

AAL stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

