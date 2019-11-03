Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 4,075 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Sepio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 62,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 224,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLIR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

In other news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,710 shares of company stock worth $353,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR stock opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.14. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

