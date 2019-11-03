Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Purchases 5,017 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Comerica were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 1.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,688,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,883,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Comerica by 31.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Comerica by 10.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $67.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.10 million. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Comerica’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

