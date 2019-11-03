Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Raises Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 60.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 4,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.2% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,451 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $121.74 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.02. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,786 shares of company stock worth $330,449. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

