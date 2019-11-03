Melcor Developments (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) were up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.49, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.66.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MODVF)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

