Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. develops and commercializes novel antibiotics designed to provide new and better therapeutic solutions. Melinta’s lead product is Baxdela, an antibiotic approved by the US FDA for use in the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Melinta also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical stage products that were developed internally or assumed under the 2017 acquisition of Cempra, Inc. This pipeline includes many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Melinta is headquartered in New Haven, CT. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MLNT. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of Melinta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Melinta Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of Melinta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. Melinta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $36.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Melinta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Melinta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Melinta Therapeutics will post -9.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLNT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 253.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Melinta Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Melinta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various anti-infectives for the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases in North America. It offers Baxdela, a monotherapy treatment of adult patients with acute bacterial skin or skin structure infections (ABSSSIs); Vabomere, an IV antibiotic used in treatment of gram-negative infections; Orbactiv, an IV antibiotic of the lipoglycopeptide class for the treatment of adult patients with ABSSSIs; and Minocin, a IV antibiotic of the tetracycline class with activity against gram-positive and gram-negative pathogens.

