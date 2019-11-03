Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Mercury General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Mercury General stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.50. 163,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,459. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $983.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.71 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 1,629.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 14.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

