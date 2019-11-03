Mercury (MER) Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Mercury has a market cap of $350,205.00 and approximately $1,817.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00217656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01400703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00120217 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury launched on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

