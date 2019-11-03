Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Meridian Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805. Meridian Bank has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of -0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bank will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 245,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

