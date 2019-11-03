Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Short Interest Update

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 103,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

MSB stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $32.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Mesabi Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,614 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

