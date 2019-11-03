Metlife Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Metlife stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. Metlife has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.16.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. Metlife’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.51.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

