Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,329 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after purchasing an additional 64,905,685 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13,479.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,181,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $483,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 129,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,914,746. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.45.

MSFT stock opened at $143.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its 200 day moving average is $134.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,103.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

