Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $216.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.57. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.