Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Shares Up 7.7% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.51 and last traded at $53.19, 503,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 218% from the average session volume of 158,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.40.

The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $449.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.43 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 8.40%. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTX. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

In other Minerals Technologies news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich purchased 1,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,649.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 7,502 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $344,341.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 231.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

