Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 577 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 13.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Ross Stores by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 629 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.34. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $7,056,650 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $116.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.78.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

