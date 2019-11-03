Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stars Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

TSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

NASDAQ TSG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.16. 2,167,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.53. Stars Group Inc has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.11.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.97 million. Stars Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 0.39%. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

