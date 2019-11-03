Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 115 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.03. 349,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $134.91.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

