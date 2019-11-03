Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 507 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,722 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 5.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 49.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 6.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,710 shares of the software company’s stock worth $115,527,000 after purchasing an additional 57,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Splunk by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Splunk from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Argus set a $156.00 price target on Splunk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

SPLK stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.11. 1,320,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,570. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $83.69 and a 1-year high of $143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $63,723.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,881.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $505,887.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $2,106,494. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

