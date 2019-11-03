Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 1,345 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Group makes up 1.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 63,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,298,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after buying an additional 31,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,371,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $299,006,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BX. JMP Securities lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

