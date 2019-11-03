Mirai Trading 30.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Mirai has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Mirai has a total market cap of $2,529.00 and approximately $351.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00700141 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029993 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003983 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000102 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai. Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks.

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

