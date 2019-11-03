Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,139. The company has a market capitalization of $438.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.61. Mistras Group has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,138,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 151,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth $1,870,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 126,498 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth $902,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth $857,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

